Get ready for the holidays with Miranda's Wanda June Home dinnerware set

Just in time for family gatherings this holiday season, Miranda Lambert's Wanda June Home has launched several new products, including a teal-colored dinnerware set.



Priced at $39.96, the Texas Sunset 12-Piece Decorated Fine Ceramic Dinnerware Set includes four 10.5-inch dinner plates, four 8-inch dessert plates and four 23-ounce cereal bowls.



While visiting the store, you can also check out the various glass tumblers and mugs they have to offer, such as the Southern-inspired Bless Your Heart Stoneware Mug.



Shop all things Wanda June Home now at walmart.com.

