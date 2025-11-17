Get ready for Brett Young 2.0 on tour

Brett Young will bring his new era to his fans next year.

He's just announced the 2026 2.0 tour, in support of 2.0, his new album that features his current hit, "Drink With You." It launches Jan. 22 at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium and wraps Feb. 28 in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.

"I’m beyond excited to hit the road next year,” Brett says in a statement. "It feels like something special is happening and I want y'all to be a part of it.”

A presale starts Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, which is also when VIP packages go on sale. The general sale begins Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Visit BrettYoungMusic.com for more information.

