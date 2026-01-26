George Strait sets 2 nights in Austin on his 2026 schedule

King George is adding a couple more shows to his calendar for 2026.

George Strait will play two concerts at Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on April 9 and April 11. Lone Star State newcomer William Beckmann will open.

Fans can expect plenty of hits from the country legend, as well as some new favorites from his 2024 album, Cowboys and Dreamers, during the in-the-round shows.

Tickets go on sale Friday.

So far, Strait only has three more shows set for 2026: April 24-25 in Lubbock, Texas, and May 2 in Clemson, South Carolina.

In 2025, the retired legend only played five shows as well, in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Buffalo, New York; Foxboro, Massachusetts; and Inglewood, California.

