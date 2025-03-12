'Gen Z Country Queen' Megan Moroney is a 'Rolling Stone' cover girl

CMA new artist of the year Megan Moroney continues to take her fame to new heights, as she lands on the cover of April's Rolling Stone.

It's a rare feat for a country artist, with an accompanying article filled with praise, titled "Megan Moroney Is the Gen Z Country Queen We Need."

"She's song-oriented. ... She couldn't care less about being a celebrity," Kenny Chesney says of his recent tour mate. "She cares what her music means to people -- and making sure they get the best of everything she does."

Megan's producer, Sugarland's Kristian Bush, also weighs in: "She's brave as f***. I can't believe she puts some of these things in her songs."

While the article reveals Megan has a new tour bus, complete with sliding electric doors, a walk-in closet and a fireplace-esque heater, it's also decidedly low-key, starting with a Friday night trip to the mega gas station known as Buc-ee's: "The promised land!" Megan calls it.

It goes on to delve into the 27-year-old's past as a successful influencer, one that eventually led to her getting offers from 18 different labels before signing with Sony.

“I have worked my a** off,” Megan says. “But I will say that the positive things have happened quicker than I expected them to, which is nice. ... It’s funny, because this used to be a hobby for me, and now it’s my whole life.”

You can find out more about the "Am I Okay?" hitmaker by checking out the full feature online.

