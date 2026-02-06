Gavin Adcock goes 'Colorblind' ahead of Super Bowl gig

Gavin Adcock's first new music of 2026 is leaving him "Colorblind."

“‘Colorblind’ is just the beginning of a whole lotta music I’ve been working on for y'all,” he says. “It’s about losing someone you shoulda cared more for, and not realizing how much color she brought to your life.”

The new song comes as Gavin heads for Super Bowl 60 in San Francisco, playing Friday night's Madden Bowl.

Two songs from Gavin's latest album, Own Worst Enemy, are on the Madden NFL 26 soundtrack. The record also boasts his debut country hit, "Never Call Again."

It's a busy year ahead for Gavin, who will play 16 dates on Morgan Wallen's Still the Problem Tour starting in April, in addition to his own shows.

