Gabby Barrett's celebrating 'Chapter & Verse' with fan events

Calling all Gabby Barrett fans: If you're going to be in Nashville February 1 and February 2, Gabby's got something special planned for you.

To celebrate the release of her sophomore album, Chapter & Verse, Gabby will launch a two-day Experience event at Fifth + Broadway in downtown Nashville.



The Experience event will be open February 1 and 2 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., while the one-hour album listening event will take place February 2 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.



"We have so many fun things to show y'all, giving an exclusive peek behind the curtain of the album and my life the past few years," Gabby shares on Instagram, before adding that she won't be there in person "because my baby will be here any second now."

Gabby and her husband Cade Foehner are expecting their third child, a daughter. She'll join 1-year-old Augustine Boone and 3-year-old Baylah May.

Chapter & Verse arrives February 2 and is available for presave now. Its lead single, "Glory Days," is currently in the top 20 of the country charts.

