'From LBT With Love' comes a new EP & the promise of something more

Little Big Town's sending fans a valentine and promising there's more on the way in the days to come.

"We wanted to celebrate Valentine's Day a little early," they posted on socials, announcing their new EP. "This is a collection of some of our favorite songs for this time of year, including two studio versions of 'Girl Crush' and 'Rich Man'. We love these songs, but we're ready to share something new with you soon.. From LBT With Love, out now."

The new versions of "Girl Crush" and "Rich Man" are both accompanied by new performance videos.

The four other tracks in the collection are the #4 hit "Bring It on Home"; "Little White Church," which made it to #6; the Tornado track "Sober"; and "Next to You," from 2020's Nightfall.

Little Big Town's last traditional album was 2022's Mr. Sun, though they put out The Christmas Record in 2024.

