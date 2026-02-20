Fathers & Sons: Luke Combs and wife Nicole Combs welcome third baby boy

When Luke Combs released his album Fathers & Sons, he probably didn't know how appropriate the title would be. He and his wife, Nicole Combs, have just welcomed their third child, and it's another boy.

In an Instagram post noting that the baby's due date was Feb. 19, Luke and Nicole revealed that the baby, Chet Wiley Combs, arrived at some point in the last few weeks.

"Happy due date to the littlest Combs BOY! We’ve loved soaking up these last few weeks of newborn snuggles," read the caption. In a series of photos, Nicole, Luke and the baby are seen together with Chet's big brothers, Beau Lee Combs, born in August 2023, and Tex Lawrence Combs, born in June 2022. There's also a photo of Chet Wiley's tiny hand inside his parents hands.

Nicole reposted that last photo on her Instagram Story and wrote, "the little HAND you really do forget how small they are."

Luke and Nicole announced they were expecting another baby in September via an Instagram post.

