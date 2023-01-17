Fastest-growing jobs that pay over $100K

Stacker ranked the top 50 fastest-growing jobs earning over $100,000 annually using 2023 data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Employment Projections.

Though many out-of-work Americans currently face a slower search for employment, the nation's job market remains relatively robust, with 177,000 new workers added in April 2025. For comparison, an average of 166,000 new jobs were gained every month in 2024. Overall, the number of jobs in the U.S. is expected to grow by 4% across all occupations by 2033. But, according to projections from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, many jobs that pay over $100,000 a year on average are expected to grow at more than double that rate.

In fact, 1 in 4 jobs created over the next decade is expected to be in occupations making a six-figure average. With increasing health care demands from an aging population and technological breakthroughs abounding, as well as data-savvy workers to manage all the monitoring and reporting of information, jobs in those sectors will grow.

Out of more than 100 occupations earning over $100,000 annually, Stacker ranked the top 50 fastest-growing jobs, using 2023 data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Employment Projections. The jobs are ranked by their 10-year projected employment change, and ties are broken by projected employment in 2033.

The jobs listed in this article include construction workers, financial advisors, and a bevy of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics-related jobs, including chemical engineers, biomedical engineers, and computer and information research scientists. Different types of physicians and tech industry workers also make several appearances.

Many of these professions necessitate postsecondary education or on-the-job training. Of course, opportunities for lower-income citizens to access these jobs are a growing concern for more Americans, as well as the need to invest in STEM education in communities that don't have the same resources as more affluent communities.

Read on to find out which fast-growing jobs are of interest to you, a family member, or even a youngster you may know who's planning for the future.

Midwife nurse talking to pregnant patient. (Stacker/Stacker)

Dragana Gordic // Shutterstock

#50. Nurse midwives

- Projected employment growth 2023-2033: 500 new jobs (7.1% increase)

--- Employment in 2023: 7,200

--- Projected employment in 2023: 7,700

- 2024 median annual earnings: $128,790

Nurse midwives' credentials include a master's degree and a license for registered nurses in their states, an advanced practice registered nurse (APRN) license for their state, and a passing grade on a national certification exam. Nurse midwives are in short supply in many states, leading to a variety of new educational initiatives across the country. The University of South Carolina and Boston College both launched nurse-midwifery programs in 2025.

Dermatologists examining skin of patient with dermascope. (Stacker/Stacker)

SeventyFour / Shutterstock

#49. Dermatologists

- Projected employment growth 2023-2033: 900 new jobs (7.1% increase)

--- Employment in 2023: 13,000

--- Projected employment in 2023: 13,900

- 2024 median annual earnings: $239,200 or more

Dermatologists specialize in treating the body's largest organ, the skin. Common conditions diagnosed and treated by dermatologists include acne, eczema, psoriasis, and rosacea, as well as issues relating to hair and nails, like hair loss and nail fungus. Dermatologists also diagnose and treat skin cancer, the most commonly diagnosed form of cancer in the U.S. Becoming a licensed dermatologist requires extensive training, including a college degree, four years of medical school, a one-year internship, and a three-year residency.

Person working on complex equations. (Stacker/Stacker)

Aree_S // Shutterstock

#48. Physicists

- Projected employment growth 2023-2033: 1,500 new jobs (7.2% increase)

--- Employment in 2023: 21,100

--- Projected employment in 2023: 22,600

- 2024 median annual earnings: $166,290

Most physicists study for a doctoral degree, although if they work in the federal government, a Ph.D. is not always necessary. In the last few years, notable physicists have captured the first-ever images of "free-range" atoms and conducted crucial research on the use of radiation in cancer treatments.

Engineer working in a server room. (Stacker/Stacker)

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A // Shutterstock

#47. Computer hardware engineers

- Projected employment growth 2023-2033: 6,100 new jobs (7.2% increase)

--- Employment in 2023: 84,100

--- Projected employment in 2023: 90,200

- 2024 median annual earnings: $155,020

Companies turn to computer hardware engineers to design, develop, and test all the physical aspects of a computer system and its components. These systems extend to smart products, such as appliances, thermostats, and vehicles. Work is often project-based and conducted in tandem with software engineers, so communication, critical thinking, problem-solving, and teamwork are valued skills in this role.

Professionals at table discussing charts and graphs. (Stacker/Stacker)

MIND AND I // Shutterstock

#46. Project management specialists

- Projected employment growth 2023-2033: 69,900 new jobs (7.2% increase)

--- Employment in 2023: 973,600

--- Projected employment in 2023: 1,043,400

- 2024 median annual earnings: $100,750

Project management specialists are the glue that keeps any type of project work together. First, they work with clients to define the scope and budget of a project, then project management specialists work with teams to assign duties, track costs, and ensure the team meets deadlines. These roles occur in any type of industry or business that has project-based work, including construction, technology, manufacturing, and administration. Project management specialists can augment their bachelor's degree with certifications from accredited organizations like the Project Management Institute.

Training manager stands at whiteboard in group session. (Stacker/Stacker)

rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#45. Training and development managers

- Projected employment growth 2023-2033: 3,200 new jobs (7.3% increase)

--- Employment in 2023: 43,200

--- Projected employment in 2023: 46,400

- 2024 median annual earnings: $127,090

You can find a training and development manager in almost every industry. Managers oversee daily activities, conduct training that matches business goals, and work with managers in other departments. Many of these managers hold a bachelor's and/or a master's degree.

An astronomer is sitting next to his telescope. (Stacker/Stacker)

Remi_dhml // Shutterstock

#44. Astronomers

- Projected employment growth 2023-2033: 200 new jobs (7.4% increase)

--- Employment in 2023: 2,400

--- Projected employment in 2023: 2,600

- 2024 median annual earnings: $132,170

Astronomers aim to solve the mysteries of the universe: The creation of planets and galaxies, the evolution of celestial bodies, and whether life may exist outside of Earth. Some astronomers track the proliferation of space junk and its danger to future space missions. A Ph.D. in astronomy is a requirement for this job, along with a solid foundation in math and statistics.

Hand holds test tube with bioengineered rice. (Stacker/Stacker)

Tonhom1009 // Shutterstock

#43. Bioengineers and biomedical engineers

- Projected employment growth 2023-2033: 1,500 new jobs (7.4% increase)

--- Employment in 2023: 19,700

--- Projected employment in 2023: 21,200

- 2024 median annual earnings: $106,950

The demand for biomedical engineers has increased since the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020, highlighting the need for medical innovation. Bioengineers create devices and software that treat medical conditions, which will be needed as more viruses emerge. A bachelor's degree is necessary for this job, and an early focus on chemistry and other sciences also helps.

Engineer and project manager discuss production in modern industrial factory. (Stacker/Stacker)

Halfpoint // Shutterstock

#42. Materials engineers

- Projected employment growth 2023-2033: 1,800 new jobs (7.4% increase)

--- Employment in 2023: 25,000

--- Projected employment in 2023: 26,900

- 2024 median annual earnings: $108,310

Before any product gets made, a materials engineer figures out what can be used to make it in the first place. Materials engineers study products like plastics, metals, ceramics, composites, and nanomaterials to see how these materials can help solve problems, focusing on the processes around manufacturing and production. This role requires a bachelor's degree in engineering. While a Professional Engineer license is not necessary for entry-level roles, this certification can help a more established engineer advance their career.

Three scientists working in a laboratory. (Stacker/Stacker)

Alexander Raths // Shutterstock

#41. Natural sciences managers

- Projected employment growth 2023-2033: 7,500 new jobs (7.5% increase)

--- Employment in 2023: 100,100

--- Projected employment in 2023: 107,600

- 2024 median annual earnings: $161,180

Although this career field has a higher growth rate than other management occupations, natural science managers are more specialized than many management roles. Natural sciences managers also typically work for several years as scientists before moving up to the management level. Many work in laboratories and oversee all aspects of scientific research projects relating to biology, chemistry, or healthcare, often for corporate research and development departments or the government. A bachelor's degree is necessary, and some employers may also require more advanced degrees.

Psychiatrist and patient in a session. (Stacker/Stacker)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#40. Psychiatrists

- Projected employment growth 2023-2033: 2,100 new jobs (7.6% increase)

--- Employment in 2023: 27,000

--- Projected employment in 2023: 29,100

- 2024 median annual earnings: $239,200 or more

Psychiatrists must obtain the same credentials as other physicians, as well as certification from the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology. Mental health issues have become more prevalent following the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing economic uncertainty, making the work of psychiatrists even more important. As of 2025, the U.S. is experiencing a critical shortage of psychiatrists despite nearly a quarter of Americans having a mental illness.

Marine engineer officer in engine control room. (Stacker/Stacker)

Kardasov Films // Shutterstock

#39. Marine engineers and naval architects

- Projected employment growth 2023-2033: 800 new jobs (8% increase)

--- Employment in 2023: 10,100

--- Projected employment in 2023: 11,000

- 2024 median annual earnings: $105,670

President Donald Trump's administration may affect the growth of this career field in many ways. An April 2025 executive order aimed to revitalize the shipbuilding industry, which could increase the need for marine engineers and naval architects to design and develop new marine vessels. However, a January 2025 order paused the American offshore wind industry—another industry that leverages marine architects for design and production processes—which may limit that field's growth. Rising sea levels may also contribute to the need for more marine engineering professionals, as some specialize in building sea walls.

Person typing on keyboard in office. (Stacker/Stacker)

Roman Samborskyi // Shutterstock

#38. Database administrators

- Projected employment growth 2023-2033: 6,600 new jobs (8.2% increase)

--- Employment in 2023: 80,500

--- Projected employment in 2023: 87,100

- 2024 median annual earnings: $104,620

As companies increasingly rely on data to drive business decisions, the need to effectively organize all that information grows in importance. Database administrators (DBAs) design and build databases according to users' needs, implement security measures, and develop appropriate backup procedures. Qualified DBAs have at least a bachelor's in information technology and knowledge of database programming languages. Some employers may require additional certifications, such as a master's degree focusing on database management.

Coworkers discuss ideas on whiteboard. (Stacker/Stacker)

GaudiLab // Shutterstock

#37. Marketing managers

- Projected employment growth 2023-2033: 31,700 new jobs (8.2% increase)

--- Employment in 2023: 389,100

--- Projected employment in 2023: 420,800

- 2024 median annual earnings: $161,030

A bachelor's degree with a concentration in sales, consumer behavior, and market research is the standard for most marketing managers. Like public relations managers, these workers help present their company's face to the public, a key part of encouraging people to become (and remain) customers. Marketing managers can often work remotely and typically enjoy a healthy work-life balance.

Woman reviewing financial charts and graphs on monitor. (Stacker/Stacker)

GaudiLab // Shutterstock

#36. Financial risk specialists

- Projected employment growth 2023-2033: 4,800 new jobs (8.4% increase)

--- Employment in 2023: 57,500

--- Projected employment in 2023: 62,300

- 2024 median annual earnings: $106,000

Companies with a large amount of capital to invest utilize the services of a financial risk specialist. They research economic and political trends and prevent investment risks. A bachelor's degree is necessary for this detail-oriented job.

Scientists watching model production in 3D printer. (Stacker/Stacker)

Frame Stock Footage // Shutterstock

#35. Materials scientists

- Projected employment growth 2023-2033: 800 new jobs (8.7% increase)

--- Employment in 2023: 9,200

--- Projected employment in 2023: 10,000

- 2024 median annual earnings: $104,160

Like a materials engineer, a materials scientist studies materials like ceramics, metals, composites, and plastics for potential use in products. However, materials scientists focus more on the research and testing of these materials on a molecular level to determine their potential. A bachelor's degree in chemistry or a physical science is necessary, and some employers may require a master's or Ph.D.

Optometrist adjusts optical equipment. (Stacker/Stacker)

Kzenon // Shutterstock

#34. Optometrists

- Projected employment growth 2023-2033: 4,300 new jobs (8.7% increase)

--- Employment in 2023: 49,300

--- Projected employment in 2023: 53,600

- 2024 median annual earnings: $134,830

Considering how much time most of us spend looking at screens nowadays, it's not a surprise that lots of people are getting their eyes checked. Optometrists earn a doctoral degree in optometry, which normally takes four years to complete, and must obtain a license to practice in their state. In addition to the profession's growth, the market for optometry equipment is expected to increase by 4% annually to reach an estimated value of $5.42 billion by 2032.

Lab professional looking through microscope. (Stacker/Stacker)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#33. Biochemists and biophysicists

- Projected employment growth 2023-2033: 3,200 new jobs (9% increase)

--- Employment in 2023: 35,700

--- Projected employment in 2023: 39,000

- 2024 median annual earnings: $103,650

During the COVID-19 pandemic, biochemists and biophysicists around the country were called upon to use their knowledge to help fight the deadly virus. Even now, these researchers continue to learn more about COVID-19 and other viruses to prepare for future outbreaks. To become a biochemist or biophysicist, you need a doctoral degree.

Transportation manager on tarmac checks tablet. (Stacker/Stacker)

Olena Yakobchuk // Shutterstock

#32. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

- Projected employment growth 2023-2033: 19,100 new jobs (9% increase)

--- Employment in 2023: 211,800

--- Projected employment in 2023: 230,800

- 2024 median annual earnings: $102,010

Common fields related to these jobs include truck transportation and warehousing and storage. Across the U.S., California and Texas have the highest employment levels for these managers. The mean hourly wage exceeds $50 in these two states, according to the most recent available data.

Team of engineers working at table. (Stacker/Stacker)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#31. Electronics engineers, except computer

- Projected employment growth 2023-2033: 8,900 new jobs (9.1% increase)

--- Employment in 2023: 98,700

--- Projected employment in 2023: 107,600

- 2024 median annual earnings: $127,590

A shortage of skilled engineers is driving salary growth in this career field, as the workforce ages and fewer graduates are ready to fill their places. AI has become vital to this industry—a 2025 survey from Avnet found that 8 in 10 electronics engineers are incorporating AI into their designs and products. Telecommunications companies and the federal government are the field's largest employers.

Supervisor and Electrical Engineer work with CAD software. (Stacker/Stacker)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#30. Electrical engineers

- Projected employment growth 2023-2033: 17,200 new jobs (9.1% increase)

--- Employment in 2023: 189,100

--- Projected employment in 2023: 206,300

- 2024 median annual earnings: $111,910

While electronics engineers focus on circuitry within electronic products, electrical engineers design and develop larger electrical systems, like those found within cars, airplanes, and navigation systems. Due to rapid shifts in technological development, continuing education is essential for electrical engineers. Demand for electrical engineers also outstrips supply, which helps keep salaries strong.

Manager watches construction workers pouring concrete. (Stacker/Stacker)

Bannafarsai_Stock // Shutterstock

#29. Construction managers

- Projected employment growth 2023-2033: 47,600 new jobs (9.1% increase)

--- Employment in 2023: 520,900

--- Projected employment in 2023: 568,500

- 2024 median annual earnings: $106,980

Construction managers receive a lot of on-the-job training before ascending to their posts. Once in the role, construction managers typically oversee project implementation and organization on construction sites. They also handle budgets and coordination with stakeholders on different projects.

Engineering professor works with students on robot arm. (Stacker/Stacker)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#28. Engineering teachers, postsecondary

- Projected employment growth 2023-2033: 4,500 new jobs (9.2% increase)

--- Employment in 2023: 48,800

--- Projected employment in 2023: 53,300

- 2024 median annual earnings: $106,120

Besides conducting valuable research, engineering professors teach a variety of different subjects in the field of physical laws and engineering principles. This includes techniques and technologies for space exploration, construction, and computer technology. After earning postgraduate degrees, engineering professors compete for millions of dollars in research grants and awards each year.

Cropped view of professionals reviewing paperwork with calculator. (Stacker/Stacker)

Kanghophoto // Shutterstock

#27. Financial and investment analysts

- Projected employment growth 2023-2033: 33,100 new jobs (9.5% increase)

--- Employment in 2023: 347,400

--- Projected employment in 2023: 380,500

- 2024 median annual earnings: $101,350

Put simply, a financial and investment analyst ensures that all facts are in place before an investment or other monetary decision is made. However, the field includes a variety of more specialized careers, such as financial risk specialists, portfolio managers, and ratings analysts. Overall, financial analysts of any kind must pay close attention to market trends and conditions to successfully advise clients or companies.

Lab professional working on experiment. (Stacker/Stacker)

eldar nurkovic // Shutterstock

#26. Chemical engineers

- Projected employment growth 2023-2033: 2,100 new jobs (9.8% increase)

--- Employment in 2023: 21,400

--- Projected employment in 2023: 23,500

- 2024 median annual earnings: $121,860

Chemical engineers turn raw materials into everyday products like toothpaste, plastics, and other materials and substances. Most chemical engineers have a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering. They often work in offices, labs, and refineries.

Anesthetist holding oxygen mask above patient. (Stacker/Stacker)

LightField Studios // Shutterstock

#25. Nurse anesthetists

- Projected employment growth 2023-2033: 5,200 new jobs (10.4% increase)

--- Employment in 2023: 49,900

--- Projected employment in 2023: 55,100

- 2024 median annual earnings: $223,210

Nurse anesthetists must receive the same education as nurse midwives, but the job also requires certification via the National Board of Certification and Recertification for Nurse Anesthetists. As of 2025, nurse anesthetists are also required to hold a doctoral degree. Individuals in this career focus on providing anesthesia to patients undergoing surgical procedures.

Speaker makes presentation in conference room. (Stacker/Stacker)

fizkes // Shutterstock

#24. Management analysts

- Projected employment growth 2023-2033: 107,900 new jobs (10.6% increase)

--- Employment in 2023: 1,018,300

--- Projected employment in 2023: 1,126,200

- 2024 median annual earnings: $101,190

Management analysts have a job that changes often, as every project is different. Generally speaking, however, analysts find operational weaknesses and ways to improve business performance. To excel as an analyst, an applicant needs strong communication skills and a deep understanding of operations.

Two coworkers discuss computer systems. (Stacker/Stacker)

DAB Creativity // Shutterstock

#23. Computer systems analysts

- Projected employment growth 2023-2033: 56,500 new jobs (10.7% increase)

--- Employment in 2023: 527,200

--- Projected employment in 2023: 583,700

- 2024 median annual earnings: $103,790

As technology progresses, businesses need to keep up. Computer systems analysts examine what companies have in place, what the marketplace and the company's products and services require, and determine how to provide the appropriate technological support. Analysts typically have a strong information-technology background and a bachelor's degree in computer science, though some employers accept applicants with liberal arts degrees and programming experience.

Team of software engineers working on a project. (Stacker/Stacker)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#22. Database architects

- Projected employment growth 2023-2033: 6,600 new jobs (10.8% increase)

--- Employment in 2023: 61,400

--- Projected employment in 2023: 68,000

- 2024 median annual earnings: $135,980

Database architects work closely with software designers and design analysts to create databases for hundreds or thousands of people. Architects study the needs and infrastructure of a company, interview employees about areas of improvement, and map out how an electronic database will work. As more corporate functions move into the digital and online worlds, the need for complex databases increases.

Programmers working on design and coding software in office. (Stacker/Stacker)

Joyseulay // Shutterstock

#21. Computer occupations, all other

- Projected employment growth 2023-2033: 51,100 new jobs (10.8% increase)

--- Employment in 2023: 470,900

--- Projected employment in 2023: 522,000

- 2024 median annual earnings: $108,970

A wide range of computer jobs involve securing digital information for websites or computer networks, such as web administrators and information security engineers. Other jobs in this field include digital forensics analysts, who investigate computer crime. Generative AI skills are increasingly important in these jobs, as many companies report planning to use generative AI to bolster cybersecurity efforts.

Engineer working on 3D CAD design in factory. (Stacker/Stacker)

Andrey_Popov // Shutterstock

#20. Mechanical engineers

- Projected employment growth 2023-2033: 32,100 new jobs (11% increase)

--- Employment in 2023: 291,900

--- Projected employment in 2023: 323,900

- 2024 median annual earnings: $102,320

Found across a wide variety of industries, mechanical engineers design all types of machines, including medical devices, conveyor belts, generators, and elevators. In the coming years, experts believe mechanical engineers will need to develop AI skills and better understand manufacturing processes to produce better designs. Most employers look for college graduates from an ABET-accredited program.

Scientist in laboratory with laptop and microscope. (Stacker/Stacker)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#19. Medical scientists, except epidemiologists

- Projected employment growth 2023-2033: 16,800 new jobs (11.5% increase)

--- Employment in 2023: 146,600

--- Projected employment in 2023: 163,400

- 2024 median annual earnings: $100,590

Although they don't work directly with patients, medical scientists are at the highest level of health care. To improve health care, they conduct research and clinical trials, and must also write grant proposals to acquire funding. A medical degree or Ph.D. in biological science is typically necessary for medical scientists. Epidemiologists are a type of medical scientist not included in this category by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Team analyzing data charts, graphs, and a dashboard on a laptop screen. (Stacker/Stacker)

kenchiro168 // Shutterstock

#18. Statisticians

- Projected employment growth 2023-2033: 3,800 new jobs (11.8% increase)

--- Employment in 2023: 32,400

--- Projected employment in 2023: 36,200

- 2024 median annual earnings: $103,300

Government agencies and private-sector companies alike use data to answer questions and solve problems. Statisticians obtain and analyze the right data for these needs. These professionals design surveys and polls, develop models to analyze data, and interpret the results. While statisticians work across a variety of industries, the federal government and science-related research and development organizations are top hirers.

Development team working at desktop. (Stacker/Stacker)

Pressmaster // Shutterstock

#17. Software quality assurance analysts and testers

- Projected employment growth 2023-2033: 24,200 new jobs (11.8% increase)

--- Employment in 2023: 205,000

--- Projected employment in 2023: 229,200

- 2024 median annual earnings: $102,610

QA analysts and testers aim to try out new software and find any vulnerabilities before a program goes on the market. Although companies are increasingly leveraging AI tools for QA functions, humans are still necessary for more complex testing scenarios. QA testers often work in tandem with software developers, so teamwork is an essential skill, along with critical thinking and decision making.

Engineer showing equipment to an apprentice. (Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#16. Industrial engineers

- Projected employment growth 2023-2033: 40,900 new jobs (12.2% increase)

--- Employment in 2023: 336,600

--- Projected employment in 2023: 377,500

- 2024 median annual earnings: $101,140

As President Trump's tariff plan aims to bring more manufacturing to the U.S., companies need industrial engineers to bring factory floors to life. Industrial engineers work across a spectrum of elements in manufacturing to design and improve systems. These engineers often work to streamline factories, manufacturing lines, and assembly processes for higher productivity. However, industrial engineers also work in the health care and transportation industries, optimizing human interaction with technology and equipment.

Computer scientist works at monitor in development laboratory. (Stacker/Stacker)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#15. Computer network architects

- Projected employment growth 2023-2033: 23,900 new jobs (13.4% increase)

--- Employment in 2023: 177,800

--- Projected employment in 2023: 201,700

- 2024 median annual earnings: $130,390

AI and automation are becoming increasingly important in computer networking. To save money and provide better service, 30% of enterprises plan to automate over half of their network activities by 2026, according to Gartner. While AI skills are becoming more essential for computer network professionals, AI has not taken over the field yet. Experts say AI still needs better training to be effective in solving complex issues.

Physical therapist with working with man in office. (Stacker/Stacker)

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A // Shutterstock

#14. Physical therapists

- Projected employment growth 2023-2033: 36,800 new jobs (14.2% increase)

--- Employment in 2023: 259,200

--- Projected employment in 2023: 296,000

- 2024 median annual earnings: $101,020

Every year, more than 50 million Americans go to physical therapy to improve mobility due to surgery, injury, a stroke, or other diagnosed conditions. As more doctors and patients see the value of PT services, demand has increased, but the number of therapists hasn't. In 2022, there were about 12,000 fewer full-time therapists than needed, according to a March 2025 analysis from PTJ: Physical Therapy & Rehabilitation Journal, and demand for PTs' services is expected to grow nearly 15% by 2037. Prospective therapists need to have a bachelor's degree, a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree, and state licensure before they can practice.

Financial managers discuss report. (Stacker/Stacker)

dokurose // Shutterstock

#13. Financial managers

- Projected employment growth 2023-2033: 138,300 new jobs (16.5% increase)

--- Employment in 2023: 837,100

--- Projected employment in 2023: 975,300

- 2024 median annual earnings: $161,700

Financial managers usually have five years of experience in accounting, financial analysis, or securities sales. The demand for skilled, trustworthy financial managers runs high these days—a February 2025 report from Kinsey predicts that the industry will be short roughly 100,000 qualified advisors by the year 2034. To get in on this lucrative field, aspiring financial managers will need the requisite experience in addition to communication skills, analytical abilities, and a bachelor's degree in a relevant field.

Financial advisor meets with clients to discuss reports. (Stacker/Stacker)

Natee Meepian // Shutterstock

#12. Personal financial advisors

- Projected employment growth 2023-2033: 55,000 new jobs (17.1% increase)

--- Employment in 2023: 321,000

--- Projected employment in 2023: 375,900

- 2024 median annual earnings: $102,140

With an uncertain economy—high interest rates, a volatile stock market, and questions about recession—people are trying to make sure they have enough money to live the lives they want. Personal financial advisors help people understand what their financial picture is and how to achieve their goals. Some personal financial advisors are authorized to directly buy and sell assets on behalf of their clients.

Tech manager discusses systems with coworker. (Stacker/Stacker)

fizkes // Shutterstock

#11. Computer and information systems managers

- Projected employment growth 2023-2033: 106,900 new jobs (17.4% increase)

--- Employment in 2023: 613,500

--- Projected employment in 2023: 720,400

- 2024 median annual earnings: $171,200

Many computer and information systems managers complete coursework in mathematics, computer programming, and software development. They often start working in information technology and eventually earn a manager position, which can be followed by a job as a chief information officer or IT security manager. On a day-to-day basis, computer and information systems managers typically oversee an organization's digital activities.

Information technology programmer working on desktop computer in control room. (Stacker/Stacker)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#10. Software developers

- Projected employment growth 2023-2033: 303,700 new jobs (17.9% increase)

--- Employment in 2023: 1,692,100

--- Projected employment in 2023: 1,995,700

- 2024 median annual earnings: $133,080

Software developers use programming languages to design, build, and maintain software systems for both customers and company employees. They often lead teams that merge marketing, sales, finance, and customer service experts to build integrated packages to meet multiple needs. Software development has evolved significantly in recent years due to the rise of AI, with experts in the field predicting that developers will need to implement a business mindset and greater emotional intelligence to stay employed.

Dentist discussing patient with assistant. (Stacker/Stacker)

Tijana Simic // Shutterstock

#9. Health specialties teachers, postsecondary

- Projected employment growth 2023-2033: 53,300 new jobs (18.8% increase)

--- Employment in 2023: 284,200

--- Projected employment in 2023: 337,500

- 2024 median annual earnings: $105,620

States like Texas, New York, and Pennsylvania employ the most postsecondary health specialty teachers. These educators focus on courses dealing with specialties like dentistry, pharmacy, public health, therapy, and veterinary medicine. Health specialties professors generally do not teach nursing or medical science.

Veterinarians examine a dog in a veterinary clinic. (Stacker/Stacker)

ORION PRODUCTION // Shutterstock

#8. Veterinarians

- Projected employment growth 2023-2033: 16,800 new jobs (19.1% increase)

--- Employment in 2023: 88,200

--- Projected employment in 2023: 105,000

- 2024 median annual earnings: $125,510

Veterinarians, who need a state license and a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree from an accredited school, are in high demand these days. In fact, veterinarians ranked as the #1 job for 2025, according to an analysis from the job platform Indeed. Within the field, veterinarians may specialize in companion pet care and food safety.

Analyst reviews spreadsheet and financial data. (Stacker/Stacker)

TaLaNoVa // Shutterstock

#7. Actuaries

- Projected employment growth 2023-2033: 6,600 new jobs (21.8% increase)

--- Employment in 2023: 30,200

--- Projected employment in 2023: 36,800

- 2024 median annual earnings: $125,770

Actuaries, who pass a series of exams to become certified professionals, "analyze the financial costs of risk and uncertainty," according to the BLS. Actuaries in the insurance industry usually focus on one specific field, such as health, life, or property insurance. An actuary's responsibilities typically include using mathematics and statistics, in combination with a financial mindset, to develop policies for businesses and clients.

Coworkers developing computer program. (Stacker/Stacker)

Joyseulay // Shutterstock

#6. Computer and information research scientists

- Projected employment growth 2023-2033: 9,400 new jobs (25.6% increase)

--- Employment in 2023: 36,600

--- Projected employment in 2023: 46,000

- 2024 median annual earnings: $140,910

Although a master's degree is recommended for most computer and information research scientists, federal jobs may only require a bachelor's degree. These scientists regularly work in teams with engineers and have a strong base of multidisciplinary skills. As of 2025, computer and information scientists belong to one of the fastest-growing fields in STEM research and development.

Nurse checking oximeter on senior patient. (Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#5. Physician assistants

- Projected employment growth 2023-2033: 43,700 new jobs (28.5% increase)

--- Employment in 2023: 153,400

--- Projected employment in 2023: 197,100

- 2024 median annual earnings: $133,260

Many physician assistants earn a master's degree, and all must be licensed by their state. In rural and underserved communities, physician assistants often fill in as primary care physicians. Otherwise, physician assistants conduct all observations, diagnoses, and treatments under the supervision of a licensed physician.

Group of medical professionals and administrators in meeting. (Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#4. Medical and health services managers

- Projected employment growth 2023-2033: 160,600 new jobs (28.5% increase)

--- Employment in 2023: 562,700

--- Projected employment in 2023: 723,300

- 2024 median annual earnings: $117,960

Also known as health care administrators or health care executives, these managers coordinate entire medical facilities, clinics, or groups of physicians. A bachelor's degree is a typical requirement for a medical and health services manager, though some employers prefer to hire candidates with master's or associate's degrees. Roughly 30% of medical and health services managers are employed by hospitals, followed by doctors' offices and nursing and residential care facilities.

Data specialist working on laptop in tech center. (Stacker/Stacker)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#3. Information security analysts

- Projected employment growth 2023-2033: 59,100 new jobs (32.7% increase)

--- Employment in 2023: 180,700

--- Projected employment in 2023: 239,800

- 2024 median annual earnings: $124,910

Most employers expect that information security analysts have a bachelor's degree in computer science. However, relevant work experience and professional certifications may substitute for educational requirements. The work of information security analysts has become increasingly important as companies and civilians worry about the power of cyberattacks and how information on systems is being shared unknowingly.

Data scientist programming code. (Stacker/Stacker)

Chaay_Tee // Shutterstock

#2. Data scientists

- Projected employment growth 2023-2033: 73,100 new jobs (36% increase)

--- Employment in 2023: 202,900

--- Projected employment in 2023: 276,000

- 2024 median annual earnings: $112,590

Data scientists take in and make sense of massive amounts of data generated by technological systems, health care equipment, or any number of other sources. They look for patterns and new ways to collect information. An advanced degree in programming or engineering is necessary for this intricate job.

Nurse reviewing patient information on tablet. (Stacker/Stacker)

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A // Shutterstock

#1. Nurse practitioners

- Projected employment growth 2023-2033: 135,500 new jobs (46.3% increase)

--- Employment in 2023: 292,500

--- Projected employment in 2023: 427,900

- 2024 median annual earnings: $129,210

Nurse practitioners complete much of the same training as nurse anesthetists and nurse midwives, but typically focus on primary care. They often ensure Americans can see a medical professional to keep on top of their health issues. Like other healthcare workers, nurse practitioners must have a variety of soft skills, such as communication and empathy, and hard skills like clinical and medical knowledge.

Additional writing by Jill Jaracz. Story editing by Cu Fleshman. Copy editing by Robert Wickwire.