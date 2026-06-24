Even if he's on the naughty list, Luke Bryan vowed to 'keep it on the rails' at CMA Fest 2026

If there's a naughty list at CMA Fest, Luke Bryan's probably on it.

It's a confession the superstar made backstage as he prepared to close out the 2026 Nissan Stadium shows earlier in June, making him the final artist to play the festival in the original home of the Tennessee Titans. In 2027, it's set to be held in the soon-to-be-completed new stadium.

"It's been fun through the years. I have historically taken it kinda late, but then I have been reprimanded by the city before for going too late, so we'll keep it on the rails tonight, being the last performer on Sunday," Luke said, before recalling a highlight.

"I think one night Randy Travis was in the audience. I think I did like six Randy Travis songs in a row to honor him. But there's no telling," he added, "but I'm gonna get caught up in the moment and we'll see what happens."

You too can see what happened during Luke's set when the annual CMA Fest special premieres Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, before its Friday arrival on Hulu.

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