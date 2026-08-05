Even before his fall debut, Riley Green's ready for his 'Voice' return

Riley Green hasn't even made his fall debut on The Voice yet and he's already booked another season — and this one's a first. The show's panel of coaches is star-studded, but now the contestant lineup will be as well.

NBC is launching The Voice: Celebrity, a new version of the show that will air in the spring of 2027. Joe Jonas will also join the panel as a coach, along with Queen Latifah and Riley. Meanwhile, Keke Palmer will host, in place of The Voice's regular host, Carson Daly.

The twist is that all the contestants on the show will be actors, musicians, athletes, comedians and reality stars, as opposed to unknown musicians.

This is just the continuation of Riley's TV takeover: He previously made his acting debut on Marshals on CBS and co-hosted ABC's annual CMA Fest special earlier this summer.

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