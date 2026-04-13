Eric Church looks back on 20 years of music during 5 new shows this summer

Eric Church's Free the Machine Tour came to an end Saturday night in Tampa, but fans shouldn't worry that he's about to disappear.

In addition to the 10 fairs, festivals and special events already on his schedule, he's just announced five more special shows in July.

The Chief will return to Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre for three concerts this summer. Corey Kent will join him July 6, 49 Winchester takes over on July 7 and then The Creepers get their turn July 8.

Presales kick off Wednesday, ahead of tickets becoming available to the public on Friday.

Just days later, Eric heads for Lake Tahoe Amphitheatre to play two shows. ERNEST will be along both July 15 and 16. Presales begin April 21, before the public availability April 24.

In keeping with Eric's determination to make every night unique when he can, these concerts won't be a repeat of his most recent tour. Instead, these shows will focus on the 20-year anniversary of his recording career, which started with the release of Sinners Like Me on July 18, 2006.

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