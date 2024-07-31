Eric Church, Keith Urban, Tyler Hubbard + more join 2024 ACM Honors lineup

The first round of performers for the 17th Academy of Country Music Honors has been revealed.



Happening Aug. 21 at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, the event's star-studded lineup includes Eric Church, Keith Urban, Tyler Hubbard, Ashley McBryde, Darius Rucker, Vince Gill, Emmylou Harris and Jamey Johnson. Carly Pearce and Jordan Davis will be the night's hosts.



Among those being honored are Luke Bryan (ACM Lifting Lives Award), Chris Stapleton (Artist-Songwriter of the Year), Alan Jackson (Poet's Award), Lainey Wilson (ACM Triple Crown and Milestone Award) and Trisha Yearwood (ACM Icon).



Tickets to attend are available now at axs.com.

