Emmylou Harris & Brad Paisley lead 2025 Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees

Emmylou Harris, Brad Paisley, Jim Lauderdale, Don Cook, Steve Bogard and Tony Martin are the 2025 inductees into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Already in the Country Music Hall of Fame, Emmylou wrote the autobiographical "Boulder to Birmingham," while Brad is known for penning hits like "I'm Gonna Miss Her (The Fishin' Song)" and "Letter to Me."

Jim wrote "Halfway Down" and "You Don't Seem to Miss Me" for Patty Loveless, while Don was responsible for Brooks & Dunn hits like "My Next Broken Heart" and "You're Gonna Miss Me When I'm Gone."

Steve is the man behind both Dierks Bentley's "Every Mile a Memory" and George Strait's "Carrying Your Love with Me." Tony crafted both Tim McGraw's "Just to See You Smile" and Lee Ann Womack's "I'll Think of a Reason Later."

The 2025 class will officially be inducted during the 55th anniversary Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame gala

Oct. 6 at Music City Center.

