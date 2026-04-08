Ella Langley reveals 'Dandelion' track list, including Miranda Lambert duet and Kitty Wells cover

Ella Langley’s Dandelion track list has now sprouted on Instagram.

In addition to the songs from the album Ella has already released — “Be Her,” the title track and “Choosin’ Texas” — it includes a duet with the project’s executive producer, Miranda Lambert, on the song “Butterfly Season.”

The album’s 18 tracks include an “intro” and an “outro” version of the traditional folk song “Froggy Went A-Courtin’.” There’s also a cover of the 1952 Kitty Wells classic “It Wasn’t God Who Made Honky Tonk Angels,” which was the first #1 Billboard country hit by a female solo artist. The women who have recorded that song over the years include Dolly Parton, Tammy Wynette, Loretta Lynn, Terri Clark and Jessie Colter.

Dandelion arrives April 10. Ella writes on Instagram, “It all starts with a song. I’m so proud of this record & so thankful for each and every songwriter, musician, producer, & member of my team that played a part in bringing this album to life.”

Here’s the album’s track list:“Froggy Went A Courtin’ - Intro”“Dandelion”“Choosin’ Texas”“We Know Us”“Low Lights”“Be Her”“You & Me Time”“Loving Life Again”“Bottom Of Your Boots”“Speaking Terms”“I Gotta Quit”“It Wasn’t God Who Made Honky Tonk Angels”“Last Call For Us”“Broken”“Somethin’ Simple”“Butterfly Season (Feat. Miranda Lambert)”“Most Good Things Do - Acoustic”“Froggy Went A Courtin’ - Outro”

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