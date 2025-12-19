Ella Langley & Miranda Lambert are making records — and setting them, too

Miranda Lambert couldn't be prouder of Ella Langley.

"Y'all sure are 'Choosin' Texas,'" Miranda wrote on her socials on Friday. "Proud of this song @ellalangleymusic."

Miranda is personally involved with the tune, having both co-written and co-produced it.

It's a collaboration that seems to working incredibly well, since "Choosin' Texas" managed to make it to #9 on the country chart in only six weeks. That's the fastest a solo female artist has made it to the top 10 this decade, according the graphic included in Miranda's post.

Of course, Ella's also at #1 this week with "Don't Mind If I Do" with Riley Green.

