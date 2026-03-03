Ella Langley & Megan Moroney team up for a country music first, with an assist from Miranda Lambert

Ella Langley and Megan Moroney have teamed up to accomplish an impressive first for women in country music: This week, the two each sit atop one of Billboard's all-genre charts for the first time in history.

Ella returns to the Hot 100 for a second time with "Choosin' Texas," after previously topping the tally three weeks ago. At the same time, Megan's new album, Cloud 9, debuts at #1 on the Billboard 200.

This is the first time that's ever happened for two female country artists, dating back to the beginning of the Hot 100 in Aug. 1958.

Adding to the girl power of it all is the fact that Miranda Lambert also co-wrote and co-produced Ella's smash. Ella and Megan also happen to be label mates on Sony, which was previously Miranda's longtime home.

