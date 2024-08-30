Dylan Scott saddles up with wife Blair in "You'd Think I Was a Cowboy" video

Saddle up, Dylan Scott's about to take you on a trip out to the country.



The "My Girl" singer has dropped his new song, "You'd Think I Was a Cowboy," and its accompanying music video featuring his wife, Blair.



"I had a blast recording this song. The music video is special to me too because it stars my wife," Dylan shares in a press statement. "She's been my rock throughout my career, so bringing her into the process is always great."



"I'm the furthest thing from a cowboy, but I had fun channeling that energy for the video," he adds of the romantic visualizer, which offers scenes of Dylan and Blair riding horses and cozying up by a bonfire.

Dylan's current single, "This Town's Been Too Good to Us," and his collab with Dylan Marlowe, "Boys Back Home," are currently in the top 30 and ascending the country charts.

To catch Dylan on his ongoing I Owe You One Tour, visit his website.

