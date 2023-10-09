Dylan Scott is ready to be your "Bartender"

Courtesy of Curb Records

By Jeremy Chua

Dylan Scott's teased-about new track, "I'll Be a Bartender," has arrived.

The uptempo love song was written by Rocky BlockJohn ByronGrady Block and Jordan Dozzi, and it chronicles Dylan's wish to be there for a heartbroken girl.

"I'll be a bartender, stir it on up/ Mix some move-on up in your cup/ And be your broken heart mender, make it alright/ Put some bourbon in your hurtin' on ice/ I ain't got the neon, or smoke in a room/ But if you need a drink as bad as I need you/ Baby, I'll be a bartender," Dylan sings in the pop-country driven chorus.

"So happy to give y'all another song to blow your speakers to! Grab your favorite drink and jam out to 'I'll Be A Bartender' out now!" he shares on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"I'll Be a Bartender" follows Dylan's EP, This Town's Been Good to Us, which dropped in June. The six-song set includes his current single, "Can't Have Mine (Find You a Girl)," which is #8 on the country charts.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!