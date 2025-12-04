Dustin Lynch's annual charity benefit raises thousands for kids & families

Dustin Lynch attends the ‘The 59th Annual CMA Awards’ (Disney/Michael Le Brecht)
By Andrea Dresdale
Dustin Lynch went back to his old school on Tuesday night to help out the folks in his hometown of Tullahoma, Tennessee.

The 10th edition of his annual Dustin Lynch and Friends Benefit Concert, held at Tullahoma High School, raised over $32,000 for local kids and families. Specifically, the money will be used to build an inclusive playground for special needs children and support Isaiah 117 House, where kids awaiting foster placement can feel safe and at home. Donations were also collected for Toys for Tots during the show.

Dustin wraps up his stint on the Two for the Road tour with Scotty McCreery on Saturday; he'll be finished with touring for the year on Dec. 13. In January, he'll return to Luke Bryan's Crash My Playa destination festival in Cancun. As the unofficial "mayor" of Crash My Playa, he'll host his now-legendary Pool Situation pool party.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

