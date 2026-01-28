Dustin Lynch may not be 'Easy to Love,' but touring with Scotty McCreery is

Dustin Lynch is a good-looking, muscular, multi-talented country star — but is he "Easy to Love?"

"I don't think I am, which is kinda the song," he says of his current hit. "It's a little bit of a deceiving lyric because, you know, the lyric is 'this heart ain't easy to love,' but it feels happy, you know?"

"And it's a great sing-along," he continues, "a little autobiographical, loosely based, I think, on me, about a troubadour and a guy that's kinda riding the wave of life, figuring it out."

If you missed Dustin and Scotty McCreery's Two for the Road Tour that wrapped in early December, chances are you'll have another chance to check it out.

"We should probably run this back another year at some point and hit some more markets with it," Dustin told ABC Audio midway through the trek. "We're only doing 12 stops, just trying it out. But man, the crowds are electric. I'm getting in front of new fans of his that I've never been in front and vice versa. It's just a great combination."

Next up for Dustin, he plays Scottsdale, Arizona, on Feb. 7, before an appearance on the Grand Ole Opry Feb. 11.

