'Don't Tell on Me,' Jason Aldean asks in new single

Jason Aldean's Songs About Us album won't be out until April 24, but he's supplying fans with a steady stream of previews to hold them over.

The latest, his new single "Don't Tell on Me," will arrive Feb. 27.

"You've got a secret to keep, I've got a memory to drown/ Don't fall apart yet, come on heart, Don't tell on me now," Jason sings in a preview that shows him sitting at a bar.

Two other songs are set to drop Feb. 27 as well, though he's yet to reveal which two.

So far, "Easier Gone," "Help You Remember," "What's a Little Heartache," "Hard to Love You," "Her Favorite Color" and "Lovin' Me Too Long" have been released from the album, along with the #1 "How Far Does a Goodbye Go."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.