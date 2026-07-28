Don't mess with 'Texas': Ella Langley marks 15 weeks at #1

Another day, another chart record for Ella Langley and her smash hit "Choosin' Texas," which has just notched its 15th week on the Billboard Hot 100.

The song has now surpassed Mariah Carey's "We Belong Together" and Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You" to claim the title of most weeks at #1 for a non-holiday song by a solo female artist.

Of course, Mariah still owns the record of the all-time longest-running #1, holiday or otherwise, with "All I Want for Christmas" — 22 weeks — but who's to say that Ella can't hang on for another eight weeks and beat her?

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.