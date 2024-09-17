Dolly's delivering the recipes — and the ingredients — to do some 'Good Lookin' Cookin''

Now that Dolly Parton's Good Lookin' Cookin' is officially out, she and sister Rachel Parton George are going one step beyond the recipes, partnering with Home Chef meal kits to deliver the ingredients to your door.

"My sister Rachel and I come from a long line of great cooks, and no matter how hard times were growing up," Dolly says, "we always found time to gather around the table and celebrate with a meal as a family."

“Food really is our love language," Rachel adds. "It has always been a cornerstone in our home, and with each of these recipes comes a cherished memory that’s close to our hearts."

Dolly and Rachel's four-week partnership with Home Chef includes dishes from the book like fried chicken and gravy, family favorite meatloaf and country fried trout. You can find out more at HomeChef.com.

