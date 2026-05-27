Dolly Parton's Tennessean Travel Stop will soon welcome you to the Volunteer State

The first Dolly [Parton]'s Tennessean Travel Stop will officially open June 24 in Cornersville, Tennessee.

Located at exit 22 off 1-65 about an hour south of Nashville, the convenience store offers custom merch; food including DLY BBQ and Dolly's Cup of Ambition Coffee; and a full-service sit-down cafe and restaurant.

There's also a tour bus on the property inspired by the one the icon traveled in for many years.

This is the first of many planned locations, and you can find out more at DollysTravelStops.com.

Look for details about the grand opening to be revealed in the weeks to come.

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