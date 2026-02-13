Dierks Bentley's headed 'Off the Map' for summer tour

Dierks Bentley's booked for 13 dates on Luke Combs' My Kinda Saturday Night Tour starting in March, but by summer, he'll be going "Off the Map."

That's the name of his June/July amphitheater tour, as well as a track on his Broken Branches album.

"'Off The Map' is a song about going to that place where you take a break from it for a little bit, whether it’s a bar stool sipping something cold, or a back porch down a back road," Dierks says. "I like to think that our shows are a place where our fans can go off the map for a few hours, and recharge the batteries."

"The band and I are so excited about sharing the road with the one and only Ricky Skaggs, as well as with the other guys and girls on the shows with us this summer," he continues. "They were all hand picked, as I am big fans of theirs. Can’t wait to get out there and watch their shows before we get to go out and do our thing. Going to be some great on-stage collaborations this summer.”

Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, Kaitlin Butts, Cole Goodwin, Owen Riesling and the Mountain Grass Unit will join him on the dates, which kick of June 12 in Rogers, Arkansas, and wrap July 18 in St. Augustine, Florida.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 20.

