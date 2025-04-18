Dierks Bentley offers a guided tour of the 'Broken Branches' that inhabit Music City

If you want a glimpse of what life is like in Nashville's music community, you might want to check out Dierks Bentley's upcoming 11th record.

"My new album, Broken Branches, is all about those broken branches that fall off the family tree. All the misfits that live here in Music City," he explains. "And that was kind of the theme going throughout the whole album."

"A lot of songs that kind of tie back into that, and kinda just small town life and religion," he continues, "and just all the little pieces and parts that make somebody one of those broken branches."

The follow-up to 2023's Gravel & Gold includes collabs with Riley Green, Miranda Lambert and Country Music Hall of Famer John Anderson.

Dierks has so far released "Cold Beer Can" from the album, as well as his single "She Hates Me" and "Well Well Whiskey," which is new.

Dierks kicks off his Broken Branches Tour with Zach Top May 29 in Austin, Texas, before the album drops June 13.

