Darius Rucker, Jake Owen & many more join Old Dominion's Odies Beach Vacation

Old Dominion has revealed the lineup for the second year of their Odies Beach Vacation Oct. 1-3 in Miramar Beach, Florida.

Darius Rucker, Flo Rida, Fitz and The Tantrums, Jake Owen, Phil Vassar, Uncle Kracker and Nashville Yacht Club Band are set to play the getaway, named for the band's die-hard fans. Of course, the gathering also includes two headlining shows by the ACM group of the year.

“We can’t wait to throw this party on the beach again!" the band says in a news release. "Last year was great and this year, with this group of artists, is going to be nothing but positive energy! We’re already counting the days until October.”

Tera Lynne, Rachel Horter, Stacey Kelleher, Presley & Taylor, Amanda Raye and Ginn will all play the Odies Grove Stage, populated by singer/songwriters who frequently play Odie's in Nashville.

"We wanted to bring a piece of our Nashville home to the beach," the band says. "The Odie’s Grove Stage is our tribute to the craft of songwriting and a way to spotlight the same artists who play at Odie’s year-round. Bringing their talent to this world-class beach setting is a natural extension of what we love — connecting people through live music, whether that’s in Nashville or on the sand.”

You can sign up for the presale now, before tickets go on sale to the public March 6.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.