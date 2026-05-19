Darius Rucker to be recognized with Veterans Voice honor at AMAs

The AMAs will give Darius Rucker its Veterans Voice Award during its Memorial Day show on Monday.

Already set to sing with his Hootie & the Blowfish bandmates, Darius will be recognized for his work performing overseas on USO tours and at events like the DoD Warrior Games.

The "Don't Think I Don't Think About It" hitmaker also helped give more than 20 mortgage-free homes to vets through the Military Warriors Support Foundation.

Zac Brown picked up the Veterans Voice honor in 2025.

“Behind every name we honor on Memorial Day is a family, a story and a sacrifice that should never be forgotten,” Chris Curtin, CEO of sponsor USAA, says. “Darius Rucker has long stood beside the military community, not just in words but through action, and this recognition reflects the same spirit of remembrance, service and support that defines our mission.”

The 52nd American Music Awards air live from Las Vegas May 25 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+, with performances from Keith Urban and Riley Green, as well.

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