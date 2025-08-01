The dancing duet partner who tops Thomas Rhett's list

Thomas Rhett just sold out Boston's Fenway Park with Teddy Swims, who also duets with him on a version of "Somethin' 'Bout a Woman."

In the past, TR's also collaborated with Katy Perry, Riley Green and Jon Pardi. But the country star is still dreaming of another bucket list duet partner.

"I would say out of this genre, Bruno Mars has kinda always been my one," TR reveals. "You know, we just gotta like hang out one time and write a song, and I feel like something could happen. But yeah, Bruno would be a lot of fun to duet with."

It turns out TR's also a little envious of Bruno's fancy footwork.

"If I could just get a little bit of his swagger, like even just a third, and be able to dance similarly, you know, I feel like we could record something really neat," he says.

Thomas Rhett's still doing just fine on his own, however, as "After All the Bars Are Closed" is top five and climbing at country radio.

