Dan + Shay 'Say So': Their new music is days away

Dan + Shay's new single, "Say So," will finally arrive Thursday at 11 p.m. CT.

Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney acknowledged they've been away for a while in a handwritten letter posted on their socials.

The duo reiterated what they told ABC Audio at the CMA Awards in November: Their absence isn't the sign of a breakup, but instead their friendship is stronger than ever after spending most of the year in the studio together.

"That has been so life-giving," they say in the note. They go on to reveal they haven't spent this much time working on new music since their debut album in 2013, Where It All Began.

"We've had what we feel is the most inspired burst of creativity in our entire career, and we wanted to capture every bit of it," they go on to say.

They also tease their return to touring, adding they've "missed seeing everyone on the road" and "That changes soon. Stay tuned."

Though they put out "Long Live Christmas" in November and their It's Officially Christmas double album in 2024, their last studio album was Bigger Houses, which came out in September 2023.

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