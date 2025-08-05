Country comes into its own with new category at MTV VMAs

More country artists than ever are in the running for MTV Video Music Awards, as the show adds a best country category in 2025.

Morgan Wallen is up for all-genre artist of the year, while Jelly Roll is the most-nominated country artist with four chances to win. He's up for best hip-hop and video for good for “Somebody Save Me,” best alternative for “Lonely Road” and best country for “Liar.”

Ella Langley could take home the all-genre best new artist trophy. Bailey Zimmerman, Blake Shelton, Cody Johnson, Dasha, Lainey Wilson, Megan Moroney and Ella are all first-time nominees this year.

Bailey's "Backup Plan" with Luke Combs vies for best collaboration against Post Malone and Blake's "Pour Me a Drink." Shaboozey and Dasha square off for MTV PUSH performance of the year.

Voting is open now online, with the 2025 VMAs set to air live from New York City Sept. 7 on CBS.

Here are the nominees in the new best country category:

Chris Stapleton -- "Think I'm in Love with You"

Cody Johnson with Carrie Underwood -- "I'm Gonna Love You"

Jelly Roll -- "Liar"

Lainey Wilson -- "4x4xU"

Megan Moroney -- "Am I Okay"

Morgan Wallen -- "Smile"

