'Corn Queen' Hailey Whitters arrives in her 'White Limousine'

Iowa-born Hailey Whitters is proudly wearing the title of Corn Queen with the release of her new album.

She's particularly happy that "White Limousine" is one of the record's 16 tracks.

"I've waited a long time to put out this record," she says. "I wrote and recorded this song for a duets record called Countrypolitan that unfortunately never will see the light of day, but this was always my favorite song on that record so it gives me triumph to be able to reclaim it on Corn Queen."

"This song defines the 'Queen' side of the album," she adds.

You can check out the "White Limousine" video now.

