Corey Kent's 'Something's Gonna Kill Me' is a million seller

Corey Kent's "Something's Gonna Kill Me," the follow-up to his #1 "Wild as Her," didn't seem to find the same success as its predecessor. But it turns out it just took a little longer: It's just hit a million in sales, according to the RIAA.

“‘Something’s Gonna Kill Me’ going platinum is so special to me and something that I have to thank the fans for,” Corey says in a statement. “This song is a huge part of my world view. Living life fully. Not allowing fear, even the fear of death, to stop you from doing the things that make you feel most alive. It means so much that the message resonated so deeply with fans. Their support made this a platinum record.”

Just like the triple Platinum "Wild as Her," "Something's Gonna Kill Me" is from Corey's 2023 Blacktop album.

He followed it up with his #1 "This Heart," from his Black Bandana record.

Right now, fans are waiting for news of his next album, which will feature his current top-20, "Rocky Mountain Low" with Koe Wetzel, as well as the recently released "Empty Words."

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