Corey Kent would 'Rather Be Here' with Jason Aldean

Corey Kent would "Rather Be Here" on the latest preview of his upcoming album, and it only makes sense that Jason Aldean would be there with him.

"I really wanted to capture a '70s-style southern rock vibe, and I'm so lucky to have my big brother in country music, Jason Aldean, on this one," he says. "It's still surreal every time I hear his voice come in on verse two."

"Nobody has blended country and rock & roll better than Jason," Corey continues. "His early stuff was such an inspiration to me as an artist, so having him on this song is perfect. It has such an infectious, sing-along quality to it, and I can't wait to hear folks sing it with us at shows."

"Rather Be Here" counts HARDY and Morgan Wallen among its co-writers and appears on Heartland Rock and Roll, which comes out Sept. 25.

The album's first radio single, "Rocky Mountain Low" with Koe Wetzel, currently sits at #2 on the chart, with Jason's "Don't Tell on Me" at #1. Corey's already released "Empty Words" as its follow-up.

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