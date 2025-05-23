Corey Kent teams with Texas legend Pat Green for duet 'Two Hands'

Corey Kent's near the top of the country chart right now with his single "This Heart," but he's just released a new duet.

Corey has teamed up with Texas country legend Pat Green for a duet called "Two Hands." He wrote on Instagram, "What an honor it was to be asked by Pat Green to cut a song together!"

"This song is about having grit and building something that lasts for the people you love," Pat says.

The chorus goes, "At the end of the day/ the measure of a man/is the world he builds with his own two hands."

In a behind-the-scenes video, Corey and Pat discuss why they related to the song so much. Corey says it was the line, "Boots by the door/ head on my shoulder."

"I carry my kids in from the car multiple days a week," Corey says. "I'm in that phase of life, man. My kids are 7, 5 and 3 right now. I don't have many songs that speak to this phase of life ... it's cool when you find a topic you haven't really touched on."

Meanwhile, Corey's on tour this summer with Jon Pardi.

