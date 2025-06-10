Conner Smith speaks out after tragic car accident that left 1 dead

Conner Smith is breaking his silence after police said he was involved in a car accident over the weekend that killed one person.

According to a media release from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, Smith, 24, was driving a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck on Sunday night in Nashville, traveling northbound on 3rd Avenue North, as Dorothy Dobbins, 77, was crossing the roadway.

"It appears that she was inside a marked crosswalk when she was struck around 7:30 p.m.," police said, referring to Dobbins. "Dobbins, who lived nearby, was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she died."

"The preliminary contributing factor for this crash appears to be Smith failing to yield to the right of way to the pedestrian," police added. "He showed no signs of impairment. There are no charges at present as the investigation continues."

Sources close to the investigation say that Smith was released right away at the scene.

Worrick G. Robinson, an attorney for the "Creek Will Rise" singer, shared a statement with ABC's Good Morning America on behalf of Smith, which read, "On June 8th, Mr. Smith was involved in a car accident that tragically claimed a life."

Robinson continued, "His heart goes out to Ms. Dobbins' family during this incredibly difficult time. Mr. Smith continues to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation."

Smith, who is from Nashville, performed Saturday afternoon at CMA Fest, which took place in Downtown Nashville from June 5 to June 8.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.