Come check out 'Every Little Thing' from Carly [Pearce]'s Closet during CMA Fest

If you've spotted Carly Pearce wearing something you like onstage this year, there's a good chance you might be able to buy it from her during CMA Fest.

As fans who've been around for a while can attest, that's typically how it works as the "Every Little Thing" hitmaker prepares to host her fifth annual Carly's Closet pop-up in 2026.

This year's charity fundraiser will take place Friday, June 5, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. CT. Admission is free, but if you buy something, you'll also get access to an exclusive signing with Carly.

The sale at Nashville's Music City Center is also cashless, so you'll need to be prepared with your debit or credit card.

Proceeds from the event go to the CMA Foundation.

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