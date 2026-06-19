Cole Swindell delivers more 'real life moments' with 'Girl Dad'

Cole Swindell's "Girl Dad" is out now, continuing the story he started with 2015's "You Should Be Here."

While his #1 dealt with losing his dad in 2013, the new song carries the story forward, imagining what he'd say to his father after getting married in 2024 and welcoming his daughter in 2025.

"I've spent a lot of my life chasing dreams, milestones, and moments I thought would define me," Cole wrote on social media. "Then I became a father. Getting to share these real life moments with you through my music truly means the world to me and my family. I appreciate so many of you already sharing what this song means to you from the clips you've heard."

The "Girl Dad" music video dropped simultaneously, picking up where the "You Should Be Here" clip left off. Cole gave his fan club, The Down Home Crew, an exclusive preview during CMA Fest.

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