Stacker compiled a ranking of the coldest Junes in Massachusetts since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information

1981 Rustic Studio kan // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Coldest Junes in Florida since 1895

Stacker compiled a ranking of the coldest Junes in Florida since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Rankings are based on the lowest average temperature in each month. For each of the coldest months listed below, we've included the average state temperature, state-wide highs and lows for the month, and the total precipitation.

#9. June 1938 (tie)

- Average temperature: 78.2°F

- Monthly high temperature: 88.5°F

- Monthly low temperature: 67.9°F

- Total precipitation: 6.51"

#9. June 1920 (tie)

- Average temperature: 78.2°F

- Monthly high temperature: 88.5°F

- Monthly low temperature: 67.9°F

- Total precipitation: 5.88"

#8. June 1903

- Average temperature: 78°F

- Monthly high temperature: 88.5°F

- Monthly low temperature: 67.6°F

- Total precipitation: 6.54"

#7. June 1955

- Average temperature: 77.9°F

- Monthly high temperature: 89.2°F

- Monthly low temperature: 66.6°F

- Total precipitation: 6.46"

#4. June 1965 (tie)

- Average temperature: 77.8°F

- Monthly high temperature: 87.7°F

- Monthly low temperature: 67.9°F

- Total precipitation: 9.62"

#4. June 1913 (tie)

- Average temperature: 77.8°F

- Monthly high temperature: 89°F

- Monthly low temperature: 66.8°F

- Total precipitation: 5.51"

#4. June 1910 (tie)

- Average temperature: 77.8°F

- Monthly high temperature: 88°F

- Monthly low temperature: 67.7°F

- Total precipitation: 10.07"

#3. June 1976

- Average temperature: 77.6°F

- Monthly high temperature: 87.3°F

- Monthly low temperature: 68°F

- Total precipitation: 6.98"

#2. June 1930

- Average temperature: 77.3°F

- Monthly high temperature: 86.4°F

- Monthly low temperature: 68.2°F

- Total precipitation: 10.34"

#1. June 1966

- Average temperature: 77.1°F

- Monthly high temperature: 86.6°F

- Monthly low temperature: 67.7°F

- Total precipitation: 8.8"