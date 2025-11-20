Cody Johnson's 'Travelin' Soldier' is making moves on the Hot 100

Cody Johnson clinched his first male vocalist of the year trophy at Wednesday's 59th annual CMA Awards, but that's not all he has to celebrate. The Texas troubadour is making waves in the pop world with his cover of "Travelin' Soldier."

It's currently at #12 on Billboard's all-genre Hot 100. For context, he's sandwiched right between Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" and Wham's "Last Christmas," with Taylor Swift spending her sixth week at the top with "The Fate of Ophelia." Fellow country star Morgan Wallen's at #9 with "I Got Better."

Three years ago, Cody put out an acoustic cover of the Bruce Robison song, before recording a studio version in time for Veterans Day 2025. The track is perhaps best known as a 2003 #1 for The Chicks.

Cody's version of "Travelin' Soldier" is also #1 on Billboard's Country Streaming Songs and Country Digital Song Sales charts.

