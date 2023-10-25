Cody Johnson's dream concert lineup includes two legends

With his newly announced The Leather Tour, Cody Johnson is taking time to share his dream concert lineup.



The three-artist bill includes a rodeo champion and country star, a rock 'n' roll icon and Cody as the opener.



"I would have to say I'd like for it to be me because I want to be on this lineup with Chris LeDoux and Elvis [Presley] because I think that would be freaking awesome," says Cody.



"And if I played first, I would get to be able to sit backstage and watch the other two," he adds with a laugh.



You can catch Cody on the road in 2024 for his headlining The Leather Tour, with Justin Moore, Chris Janson, Drake Milligan and Dillon Carmichael opening on select dates.



For a full list of dates and tickets, visit Cody's website.

Cody's new album, Leather, arrives November 3 and is available for preorder now

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.