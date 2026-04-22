CMA Fest's Nissan Stadium concerts will start with a throwback to the '90s

CMA Fest will take a trip back to the '90s, as Clay Walker, Jo Dee Messina, Rhett Akins and Sara Evans open the nightly concerts June 4-7 at Nashville's Nissan Stadium.

Rising stars Vincent Mason, Zach John King, Emily Ann Roberts, The Jack Wharff Band, Kaitlin Butts, Kat Luna, Laci Kaye Booth, Maggie Antone, Scoot Teasley and Willow Avalon will also get the chance to play the Platform Stage at the home of the Tennessee Titans.

Caylee Hammack is set to sing "The Star-Spangled Banner" on Thursday night.

Christian singer and country collaborator Brandon Lake is also confirmed to lead Cowboy Church on Sunday morning on the Riverfront Stage.

You can access complete info about the lineup and tickets at CMAFest.com.

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