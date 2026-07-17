Approximately 323 million people visited American national parks in 2025, a 2.7% year-over-year decrease and the first annual decline since 2020.
President Woodrow Wilson in 1916 signed the act creating the National Park Service to leave natural and historic phenomenons "unimpaired for the enjoyment of future generations." Since then, our national parks have welcomed visitors from around the world to experience some of the best the country has to offer and showcase the country's natural beauty and cultural heritage. Today, the country's 63 national parks contain at least 247 species of endangered or threatened plants and animals, more than 75,000 archaeological sites, and 18,000 miles of trails.
Stacker compiled a list of the closest national parks to Naples. National parks are ranked by closest straight line distance, measured from representative points in Naples-Marco Island, FL Metro Area and each national park. Estimated driving times are from Here and are only available within the lower 48 states. All featured distances and driving times are estimated using representative locations from the center of each metro and national park—for some places within the metro area, the actual distance may be slightly shorter or longer to reach the closest entryway to a park.
#1. Everglades National Park (Florida)
- Distance: 62 miles
- Driving time: 2.6 hours
- Date founded: May 30, 1934
- 2025 visitors: 778,198 (#31 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 1,508,938.57 acres
#2. Biscayne National Park (Florida)
- Distance: 88 miles
- Driving time: 1.8 hours
- Date founded: June 28, 1980
- 2025 visitors: 486,567 (#41 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 172,971.11 acres
#3. Dry Tortugas National Park (Florida)
- Distance: 138 miles
- Driving time: 4.4 hours
- Date founded: October 26, 1992
- 2025 visitors: 89,355 (#56 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 64,701.22 acres
#4. Congaree National Park (South Carolina)
- Distance: 529 miles
- Driving time: 9.8 hours
- Date founded: November 10, 2003
- 2025 visitors: 287,833 (#49 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 26,476.47 acres
#5. Great Smoky Mountains National Park (North Carolina, Tennessee)
- Distance: 671 miles
- Driving time: 12.9 hours
- Date founded: June 15, 1934
- 2025 visitors: 11,527,939 (#1 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 522,426.88 acres
#6. Mammoth Cave National Park (Kentucky)
- Distance: 811 miles
- Driving time: 14.6 hours
- Date founded: July 1, 1941
- 2025 visitors: 660,734 (#34 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 54,011.91 acres
#7. New River Gorge National Park (West Virginia)
- Distance: 824 miles
- Driving time: 14.9 hours
- Date founded: December 27, 2020
- 2025 visitors: 1,958,440 (#17 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 7,021 acres
#8. Shenandoah National Park (Virginia)
- Distance: 873 miles
- Driving time: 16.4 hours
- Date founded: December 26, 1935
- 2025 visitors: 1,682,152 (#19 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 199,223.77 acres
#9. Hot Springs National Park (Arkansas)
- Distance: 904 miles
- Driving time: 17.9 hours
- Date founded: March 4, 1921
- 2025 visitors: 2,494,611 (#14 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 5,554.15 acres
#10. Gateway Arch National Park (Missouri)
- Distance: 1,002 miles
- Driving time: 17.9 hours
- Date founded: February 22, 2018[47]
- 2025 visitors: 2,209,028 (#15 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 192.83 acres
#11. Cuyahoga Valley National Park (Ohio)
- Distance: 1,042 miles
- Driving time: 18.8 hours
- Date founded: October 11, 2000
- 2025 visitors: 3,025,325 (#11 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 32,571.88 acres
#12. Indiana Dunes National Park (Indiana)
- Distance: 1,118 miles
- Driving time: 20.1 hours
- Date founded: February 15, 2019
- 2025 visitors: 2,629,497 (#13 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 15,349.08 acres
#13. Virgin Islands National Park (U.S. Virgin Islands)
- Distance: 1,193 miles
- Date founded: August 2, 1956
- 2025 visitors: 471,074 (#42 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 15,052.53 acres
#14. Big Bend National Park (Texas)
- Distance: 1,354 miles
- Driving time: 27.8 hours
- Date founded: June 12, 1944
- 2025 visitors: 568,104 (#38 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 801,163.21 acres
#15. Carlsbad Caverns National Park (New Mexico)
- Distance: 1,451 miles
- Driving time: 26.9 hours
- Date founded: May 14, 1930
- 2025 visitors: 410,778 (#46 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 46,766.45 acres
#16. Acadia National Park (Maine)
- Distance: 1,457 miles
- Driving time: 28.9 hours
- Date founded: February 26, 1919
- 2025 visitors: 4,079,318 (#7 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 49,076.63 acres
#17. Guadalupe Mountains National Park (Texas)
- Distance: 1,472 miles
- Driving time: 28.0 hours
- Date founded: October 15, 1966
- 2025 visitors: 206,423 (#52 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 86,367.10 acres
#18. White Sands National Park (New Mexico)
- Distance: 1,558 miles
- Driving time: 29.2 hours
- Date founded: December 20, 2019[111]
- 2025 visitors: 659,742 (#35 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 146,344.31 acres
#19. Isle Royale National Park (Michigan)
- Distance: 1,565 miles
- Driving time: 28.7 hours
- Date founded: April 3, 1940
- 2025 visitors: 29,091 (#60 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 571,790.30 acres
#20. Great Sand Dunes National Park (Colorado)
- Distance: 1,620 miles
- Driving time: 30.0 hours
- Date founded: September 24, 2004
- 2025 visitors: 432,498 (#44 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 107,341.87 acres
#21. Voyageurs National Park (Minnesota)
- Distance: 1,664 miles
- Driving time: 29.9 hours
- Date founded: April 8, 1975
- 2025 visitors: 206,326 (#53 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 218,222.35 acres
#22. Badlands National Park (South Dakota)
- Distance: 1,697 miles
- Driving time: 31.2 hours
- Date founded: November 10, 1978
- 2025 visitors: 1,139,361 (#26 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 242,755.94 acres
#23. Rocky Mountain National Park (Colorado)
- Distance: 1,702 miles
- Driving time: 31.5 hours
- Date founded: January 26, 1915
- 2025 visitors: 4,171,431 (#6 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 265,807.25 acres
#24. Wind Cave National Park (South Dakota)
- Distance: 1,728 miles
- Driving time: 32.2 hours
- Date founded: January 9, 1903
- 2025 visitors: 606,258 (#37 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 33,970.84 acres
#25. Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park (Colorado)
- Distance: 1,753 miles
- Driving time: 33.5 hours
- Date founded: October 21, 1999
- 2025 visitors: 250,086 (#50 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 30,779.83 acres
#26. Mesa Verde National Park (Colorado)
- Distance: 1,761 miles
- Driving time: 33.1 hours
- Date founded: June 29, 1906
- 2025 visitors: 463,130 (#43 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 52,485.17 acres
#27. Petrified Forest National Park (Arizona)
- Distance: 1,792 miles
- Driving time: 31.3 hours
- Date founded: December 9, 1962
- 2025 visitors: 315,951 (#48 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 221,390.21 acres
#28. Saguaro National Park (Arizona)
- Distance: 1,803 miles
- Driving time: 32.3 hours
- Date founded: October 14, 1994
- 2025 visitors: 847,749 (#28 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 92,867.42 acres
#29. Arches National Park (Utah)
- Distance: 1,850 miles
- Driving time: 34.9 hours
- Date founded: November 12, 1971
- 2025 visitors: 1,511,740 (#21 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 76,678.98 acres
#30. Canyonlands National Park (Utah)
- Distance: 1,857 miles
- Driving time: 39.6 hours
- Date founded: September 12, 1964
- 2025 visitors: 796,057 (#29 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 337,597.83 acres
#31. Theodore Roosevelt National Park (North Dakota)
- Distance: 1,876 miles
- Driving time: 34.4 hours
- Date founded: November 10, 1978
- 2025 visitors: 729,893 (#33 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 70,446.89 acres
#32. Capitol Reef National Park (Utah)
- Distance: 1,922 miles
- Driving time: 37.3 hours
- Date founded: December 18, 1971
- 2025 visitors: 1,388,476 (#22 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 241,904.50 acres
#33. Grand Canyon National Park (Arizona)
- Distance: 1,937 miles
- Driving time: 34.8 hours
- Date founded: February 26, 1919
- 2025 visitors: 4,430,653 (#4 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 1,201,647.03 acres
#34. Bryce Canyon National Park (Utah)
- Distance: 1,963 miles
- Driving time: 38.4 hours
- Date founded: February 25, 1928
- 2025 visitors: 1,967,367 (#16 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 35,835.08 acres
#35. Zion National Park (Utah)
- Distance: 2,005 miles
- Driving time: 38.4 hours
- Date founded: November 19, 1919
- 2025 visitors: 4,984,525 (#2 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 147,242.66 acres
#36. Grand Teton National Park (Wyoming)
- Distance: 2,046 miles
- Driving time: 37.2 hours
- Date founded: February 26, 1929
- 2025 visitors: 3,800,648 (#8 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 310,044.36 acres
#37. Yellowstone National Park (Wyoming, Montana, Idaho)
- Distance: 2,060 miles
- Driving time: 38.3 hours
- Date founded: March 1, 1872
- 2025 visitors: 4,762,988 (#3 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 2,219,790.71 acres
#38. Great Basin National Park (Nevada)
- Distance: 2,099 miles
- Driving time: 39.9 hours
- Date founded: October 27, 1986
- 2025 visitors: 161,210 (#54 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 77,180.00 acres
#39. Joshua Tree National Park (California)
- Distance: 2,125 miles
- Driving time: 37.3 hours
- Date founded: October 31, 1994
- 2025 visitors: 2,932,644 (#12 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 795,155.85 acres
#40. Death Valley National Park (California, Nevada)
- Distance: 2,197 miles
- Driving time: 38.9 hours
- Date founded: October 31, 1994
- 2025 visitors: 1,320,134 (#24 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 3,408,406.73 acres
#41. Kings Canyon National Park (California)
- Distance: 2,297 miles
- Driving time: 45.6 hours
- Date founded: March 4, 1940
- 2025 visitors: 779,791 (#30 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 461,901.20 acres
#42. Sequoia National Park (California)
- Distance: 2,301 miles
- Driving time: 44.6 hours
- Date founded: September 25, 1890
- 2025 visitors: 1,378,337 (#23 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 404,062.63 acres
#43. Channel Islands National Park (California)
- Distance: 2,328 miles
- Date founded: March 5, 1980
- 2025 visitors: 227,186 (#51 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 249,561.00 acres
#44. Glacier National Park (Montana)
- Distance: 2,347 miles
- Date founded: May 11, 1910
- 2025 visitors: 3,136,557 (#10 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 1,013,125.99 acres
#45. Yosemite National Park (California)
- Distance: 2,359 miles
- Driving time: 44.7 hours
- Date founded: October 1, 1890
- 2025 visitors: 4,278,413 (#5 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 761,747.50 acres
#46. Pinnacles National Park (California)
- Distance: 2,439 miles
- Driving time: 43.2 hours
- Date founded: January 10, 2013
- 2025 visitors: 343,208 (#47 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 26,685.73 acres
#47. Lassen Volcanic National Park (California)
- Distance: 2,497 miles
- Driving time: 46.7 hours
- Date founded: August 9, 1916
- 2025 visitors: 504,777 (#40 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 106,589.02 acres
#48. Crater Lake National Park (Oregon)
- Distance: 2,562 miles
- Driving time: 49.0 hours
- Date founded: May 22, 1902
- 2025 visitors: 632,242 (#36 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 183,224.05 acres
#49. Mount Rainier National Park (Washington)
- Distance: 2,621 miles
- Driving time: 47.9 hours
- Date founded: March 2, 1899
- 2025 visitors: 1,635,342 (#20 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 236,381.64 acres
#50. Redwood National Park (California)
- Distance: 2,635 miles
- Driving time: 51.6 hours
- Date founded: October 2, 1968
- 2025 visitors: 1,202,480 (#25 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 138,999.37 acres
#51. North Cascades National Park (Washington)
- Distance: 2,641 miles
- Driving time: 50.4 hours
- Date founded: October 2, 1968
- 2025 visitors: 46,925 (#57 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 504,780.94 acres
#52. Olympic National Park (Washington)
- Distance: 2,723 miles
- Driving time: 51.1 hours
- Date founded: June 29, 1938
- 2025 visitors: 3,584,187 (#9 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 922,649.41 acres
#53. Glacier Bay National Park (Alaska)
- Distance: 3,471 miles
- Date founded: December 2, 1980
- 2025 visitors: 740,044 (#32 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 3,223,383.43 acres
#54. Wrangell–St. Elias National Park (Alaska)
- Distance: 3,681 miles
- Date founded: December 2, 1980
- 2025 visitors: 108,840 (#55 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 8,323,146.48 acres
#55. Kenai Fjords National Park (Alaska)
- Distance: 3,929 miles
- Date founded: December 2, 1980
- 2025 visitors: 425,369 (#45 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 669,650.05 acres
#56. Denali National Park (Alaska)
- Distance: 3,979 miles
- Date founded: February 26, 1917
- 2025 visitors: 543,300 (#39 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 4,740,911.16 acres
#57. Lake Clark National Park (Alaska)
- Distance: 4,062 miles
- Date founded: December 2, 1980
- 2025 visitors: 19,778 (#61 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 2,619,816.49 acres
#58. Gates of the Arctic National Park (Alaska)
- Distance: 4,091 miles
- Date founded: December 2, 1980
- 2025 visitors: 14,923 (#62 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 7,523,897.45 acres
#59. Katmai National Park (Alaska)
- Distance: 4,116 miles
- Date founded: December 2, 1980
- 2025 visitors: 34,479 (#59 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 3,674,529.33 acres
#60. Kobuk Valley National Park (Alaska)
- Distance: 4,247 miles
- Date founded: December 2, 1980
- 2025 visitors: 7,786 (#63 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 1,750,716.16 acres
#61. Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park (Hawaii)
- Distance: 4,672 miles
- Date founded: August 1, 1916
- 2025 visitors: 1,877,854 (#18 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 325,605.28 acres
#62. Haleakalā National Park (Hawaii)
- Distance: 4,698 miles
- Date founded: July 1, 1961
- 2025 visitors: 853,711 (#27 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 33,264.62 acres
#63. National Park of American Samoa (American Samoa)
- Distance: 6,606 miles
- Date founded: October 31, 1988
- 2025 visitors: 43,258 (#58 highest among all national parks)
- Park area: 8,256.67 acres