Climb on 'Cloud 9' with Megan Moroney's title track

"this one's for the lover girls," Megan Moroney wrote on her socials as she prepared to drop "Cloud 9," the title song and opening track of her upcoming album.

Megan's also introducing the unique Songwriter's Edition of the record.

"i'm floatin' on air!!!" she posted. "This is the final variant & my personal favorite because all the songs are in the order in which they were written. all new packaging, handwritten lyrics & a deeper look into my heart."

You can check out the lyric video for "Cloud 9" now, ahead of the album's Feb. 20 release.

This is the fourth preview of Megan's third studio album, following "Wish I Didn't," the #1 "6 Months Later" and her current hit, "Beautiful Things."

