Climb in Bailey Zimmerman's 'Chevy Silverado' for a 'personal' tale of love lost

Looking at the title, it might be easy to dismiss Bailey Zimmerman's latest single, "Chevy Silverado," as just another country song about a truck.

But for the "Backup Plan" hitmaker, it goes much deeper than that.

"It's crazy. That song has taken me three years to write," he tells ABC Audio. "It took me three years to get that perfect and, you know, tuned up, I guess you'd say. And I really didn't even know if people were gonna like it because it was kind of a more personal song to me."

"I thought maybe it'd just be one of those my deep fans would love," he continues. "But to see it going to country radio was just like, 'This is actually crazy.' I did not expect this at all, zero percent. So it's really cool. It was a big, big surprise."

You'll find Bailey's tale of love lost on his sophomore album, Different Night Same Rodeo.

He's set to kick off the tour of the same name Feb. 19 at Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida.

