Cities with the most expensive homes in the Orlando metro area

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Orlando metro area using data from Zillow.

Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.

The typical home value in the United States was $357,377 in February, 2.1% higher than the year before.

High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of March 20, the

sits at 6.67%.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Orlando metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. Data was available for 55 cities and towns.

You may also like: Highest-rated Southern restaurants in Orlando by diners

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#30. Holden Heights, FL

- Typical home value: $384,112

- 1-year price change: +3.2%

- 5-year price change: +58.3%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#29. Mount Dora, FL

- Typical home value: $388,815

- 1-year price change: +0.3%

- 5-year price change: +48.8%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#28. Apopka, FL

- Typical home value: $396,422

- 1-year price change: -0.8%

- 5-year price change: +52.1%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#27. Saint Cloud, FL

- Typical home value: $403,975

- 1-year price change: -1.3%

- 5-year price change: +50.4%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#26. Howey in the Hills, FL

- Typical home value: $408,339

- 1-year price change: +0.5%

- 5-year price change: +53.7%

You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Orlando by diners

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#25. Sorrento, FL

- Typical home value: $412,234

- 1-year price change: +0.9%

- 5-year price change: +53.1%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#24. Ocoee, FL

- Typical home value: $421,895

- 1-year price change: -0.1%

- 5-year price change: +57.8%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#23. Winter Springs, FL

- Typical home value: $427,119

- 1-year price change: +1.0%

- 5-year price change: +53.0%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#22. Clermont, FL

- Typical home value: $429,306

- 1-year price change: +0.0%

- 5-year price change: +54.4%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#21. Longwood, FL

- Typical home value: $451,308

- 1-year price change: +0.3%

- 5-year price change: +52.9%

You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in Orlando

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#20. Winter Park, FL

- Typical home value: $458,859

- 1-year price change: +0.4%

- 5-year price change: +51.1%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#19. Lake Mary, FL

- Typical home value: $467,461

- 1-year price change: -0.2%

- 5-year price change: +48.0%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#18. Edgewood, FL

- Typical home value: $473,055

- 1-year price change: +0.8%

- 5-year price change: +52.6%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#17. Maitland, FL

- Typical home value: $481,373

- 1-year price change: -0.3%

- 5-year price change: +48.3%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#16. Gotha, FL

- Typical home value: $496,105

- 1-year price change: +1.8%

- 5-year price change: +57.5%

You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants for burgers in the Orlando area by diners

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#15. Oviedo, FL

- Typical home value: $502,698

- 1-year price change: +0.7%

- 5-year price change: +55.1%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#14. Bithlo, FL

- Typical home value: $505,645

- 1-year price change: +0.5%

- 5-year price change: +56.0%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#13. Wedgefield, FL

- Typical home value: $519,445

- 1-year price change: +2.2%

- 5-year price change: +63.6%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#12. Belle Isle, FL

- Typical home value: $525,936

- 1-year price change: +1.5%

- 5-year price change: +56.2%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#11. Doctor Phillips, FL

- Typical home value: $541,648

- 1-year price change: +1.2%

- 5-year price change: +55.4%

You may also like: Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Orlando by diners

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#10. Christmas, FL

- Typical home value: $546,008

- 1-year price change: +5.2%

- 5-year price change: +84.3%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#9. Ferndale, FL

- Typical home value: $556,328

- 1-year price change: +6.2%

- 5-year price change: +76.1%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#8. Oakland, FL

- Typical home value: $557,906

- 1-year price change: -0.8%

- 5-year price change: +53.7%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#7. Geneva, FL

- Typical home value: $561,014

- 1-year price change: +3.1%

- 5-year price change: +62.8%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#6. Winter Garden, FL

- Typical home value: $579,529

- 1-year price change: -0.1%

- 5-year price change: +58.7%

You may also like: Best suburbs in Orlando

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#5. Montverde, FL

- Typical home value: $620,600

- 1-year price change: +1.1%

- 5-year price change: +58.2%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#4. Windermere, FL

- Typical home value: $704,761

- 1-year price change: +1.2%

- 5-year price change: +63.8%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#3. Bay Hill, FL

- Typical home value: $851,493

- 1-year price change: +4.3%

- 5-year price change: +64.1%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#2. Lake Hart, FL

- Typical home value: $1,147,637

- 1-year price change: +5.1%

- 5-year price change: +80.5%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#1. Lake Buena Vista, FL

- Typical home value: $5,581,208

- 1-year price change: +8.2%

- 5-year price change: data not available

You may also like: Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in the Orlando metro area