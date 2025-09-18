Chris Stapleton will start 2026 with a different kind of show

Chris Stapleton's All-American Roadshow (Courtesy Chris Stapleton/Sacks & Co.)
By Stephen Hubbard
Chris Stapleton is extending his All-American Road Show into 2026 with six special concerts.
Starting Feb. 4, he'll do two-night runs in Las Vegas; Thackerville, Oklahoma; and Uncasville, Connecticut.
Billed as an Evening with Chris Stapleton, the new shows will feature only the singer and his band, with no opening act. Presales start Sept. 24 before tickets become available to the public on Sept. 26.
The "Tennessee Whiskey" hitmaker has three nominations at November's 59th CMA Awards: entertainer, male vocalist and music video of the year for "Think I'm in Love with You."
Meanwhile, his duet with Miranda Lambert, "A Song to Sing," is climbing the country chart.

