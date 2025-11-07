Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert & Zach Top compete in the 2026 Grammys

Grammy trophies sit in the press room during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (David Becker/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The nominees for the 2026 Grammys are out, with perennial favorites Chris Stapleton and Miranda Lambert making a strong showing, alongside newcomer Zach Top.

Although they don't typically get played on country radio, Tyler Childers and Margo Price grab multiple nominations, as well.

This is the first year the Grammys have split the country album contenders into separate traditional country and contemporary country categories. In an interesting twist, Lukas Nelson competes against his father, Willie Nelson, for the best traditional country album trophy.

According to Billboard, the absence of any nominations for Morgan Wallen's monster I'm the Problem album is because his team decided not to submit his work for consideration.

Here's a complete rundown of the country categories for the 68th Grammys, which air Feb. 1 on CBS and Paramount+:

Best Country Solo Performance

"Nose On The Grindstone" - Tyler Childers

"Good News" - Shaboozey

"Bad As I Used To Be [From F1® The Movie]" - Chris Stapleton

"I Never Lie" - Zach Top

"Somewhere Over Laredo" - Lainey Wilson

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

"A Song to Sing" - Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton

"Trailblazer" - Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson

"Love Me Like You Used To" - Margo Price & Tyler Childers

"Amen" - Shaboozey & Jelly Roll

"Honky Tonk Hall of Fame" - George Strait, Chris Stapleton

Best Country Song

"Bitin' List" - Tyler Childers, songwriter (Tyler Childers)

"Good News" - Michael Ross Pollack, Sam Elliot Roman & Jacob Torrey, songwriters (Shaboozey)

"I Never Lie" - Carson Chamberlain, Tim Nichols & Zach Top, songwriters (Zach Top)

"Somewhere Over Laredo" - Andy Albert, Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson & Lainey Wilson, songwriters (Lainey Wilson)

"A Song To Sing" - Jenee Fleenor, Jesse Frasure, Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton)

Best Traditional Country Album

Dollar A Day - Charley Crockett

American Romance - Lukas Nelson

Oh What A Beautiful World - Willie Nelson

Hard Headed Woman - Margo Price

Ain't In It For My Health - Zach Top

Best Contemporary Country Album

Patterns - Kelsea Ballerini

Snipe Hunter - Tyler Childers

Evangeline Vs. The Machine - Eric Church

Beautifully Broken - Jelly Roll

Postcards From Texas - Miranda Lambert

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.