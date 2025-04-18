Chris Janson's back with 'Me & a Beer'

We're only a week away from hearing the first new music from Chris Janson since he's returned to Warner Music Nashville.

The Missouri native's set to launch his new single, "Me & a Beer," on Friday, April 25, along with its accompanying music video.

It's the first track from Chris' new imprint, Harpeth 60, as well as the first taste of his new album, which is set to arrive this summer.

Chris launched his career on Warner with hits like "Buy Me a Boat," "Fix a Drink" and "Good Vibes," before leaving to go to Big Machine in 2022.

